Joliet Police Attempting to ID Alleged Debit Card Thief

Joliet Police are attempting to identify an individual who is accused of stealing a debit card and using it at various liquor stores in Joliet before the care could be reported stolen to the bank. Anyone with information on the identity of the subject in question is asked to contact the Joliet Police at 815-724-3231. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734.

