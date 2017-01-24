Joliet Police Asking For Help in Identifying Stolen Credit Card Suspect

Joliet Police are looking for help identify a subject who attempted to use a stolen credit card on January 20, 2017 to purchase items from a store in Crest Hill. The victim’s credit card was stolen from Joliet. Anyone with information about the identity of the person is asked to contact Detective German at 815-724-3029. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734

The post Joliet Police Asking For Help in Identifying Stolen Credit Card Suspect appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

