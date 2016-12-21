The Joliet Police seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana and arrested two men at a motel on Monday night. It was at 11:40pm that officers were conducting an investigation on a large amount of marijuana being shipped out of the Comfort Inn located in 1500 block of Commerce Lane. Officers saw men take two duffel bags from a Chevy Suburban and put them into a Toyota SUV. Authorities then preceded to contact the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for warrant to begin searching the suspects hotel room and vehicle. While waiting for a warrant the Joliet Police then saw 28-year-old Guillermo A. Villasenor and 33-year-old Michael Biggane arrive at the hotel in vehicle. The two then exited the car and broke out the window of the Toyota SUV and began transferring the duffel bags from the SUV to their vehicle. Police then moved in and arrested the Villasenor and Biggane. They reportedly discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana during the arrest. Both men have been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, burglary to a motor vehicle and vandalism.

The post Joliet Police Arrest Two and Seize Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana appeared first on 1340 WJOL.