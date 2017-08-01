The corner of Caton Farm Road and Route 59 will be the new home of Hawk Auto Subaru dealership. The Joliet Park District Board approved the land sale on Monday night. The district is selling 7.6 acres of park-owned land for 4.5 million dollars. The revenue is expected to go towards improvements of Wedgewood Golf Course which is next to the corner lot. The revenue is expected to go towards improvements of Wedgewood Golf Course which is next to the corner lot. Park Board Executive Director Tom Carstens tells WJOL that all the money will be used to update Wedgewood Golf Course, including a new irrigation system, and upgrade the clubhouse.

Several holes on the course will be reconfigured, hole 7 will go from being a par 4 to par 3, and hole 6 will also be changed from a par 5 to par 4. But the goal is bring the distance back to par 72 and remain Joliet’s championship golf course. The park district hopes to start the improvements this fall.

Wedgewood Clubhouse

Listen below to Joliet Park District’s Executive Director Tom Carstens on the sale of Wedgewood Golf Course:

The post Joliet Park District Sells Land, Will Upgrade Wedgewood Golf Courses appeared first on 1340 WJOL.