Joliet Park District Sells Land Will Upgrade Wedegwood Golf Courses

The corner of Caton Farm Road and Route 59 will be the new home of Hawk Auto Subaru dealership. The Joliet Park District Board approved the land sale on Monday night. The district is selling 7.6 acres of park-owned land for 4.5 million dollars. The revenue is expected to go towards improvements of Wedgewood Golf Course which is next to the corner lot. The park district is expected to upgrade the irrigation system and renovate the club house at the golf course. Park Board President Sue Gulas says, “Legally, we can’t do anything else with that money anyway. The state says we have to roll it back into that property.” Every penny will be used to upgrade the golf course. If the deal was not approved, Hawk Auto would have likely relocated from their current Jefferson site to Plainfield.

