Joliet Park District Releases Schedule For Concert in the Park

By WJOL News
|
Mar 7, 8:16 AM

You know summer is around the corner when the Taste of Joliet reveals its acts and the Park District releases its schedule for “Concerts in the Park.” This year marks the 5th season for the free monthly Friday night concerts in Preservation park at Taylor and Wilcox.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and cooler for Joliet’s own Ravinia. The concerts are sponsored by First Community Bank and begin at 6:30pm. The first concert is Friday May 19th with a cover band.

Friday, May 19 6:30-8:00pm Cover Band
Friday, June 16 6:30-8:30pm James Bulanda (Frank Sinatra Tribute)
Friday, July 21 6:30-8:30pm Cadillac Groove (blues, funk, soul & rock)
Friday, August 18 6:30-8:00pm Split Decision (Rock)
Friday, September 15 6:30-8:00pm Anthem

pictured above is Taste of Joliet

