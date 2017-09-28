The City of Joliet legally owns and has possession of Evergreen Terrace. The housing project has been in legal limo for years. Joliet began the process in 2005 to condemn Evergreen Terrace. In 2015, Joliet bought the complex for 15.5 million dollars but the owners appealed. The city had been waiting to hear from the Department of Housing of Urban Development or HUD to close on the deal. Joliet received that approval on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017.

The post Joliet Officially Owns Evergreen Terrace appeared first on 1340 WJOL.