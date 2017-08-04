Joliet Native Nominated To Be Next U.S. Attorney in Chicago

President Trump is nominating a Joliet native to be the next U.S. Attorney in Chicago. John Lausch’s nomination was announced yesterday. Lausch worked as a federal prosecutor in Chicago from 1999 to 2010.

Lausch was born and raised in the Joliet area. He was captain of the 1987 state champion Joliet Catholic football team and went on to play linebacker at Harvard University, where he also was the team captain according to the “Chicago Tribune.”

If confirmed, he would replace Zachary Fardon, who held the job for more than three years before resigning in March.

