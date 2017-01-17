Joliet Mayor Submits Names For Rialto Square Theatre Board Tonight

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will submit his choices to fill out the Rialto Board tonight. O’Dekirk has four choices while Governor Bruce Rauner has three choices of which he has already filled one position with Joliet accountant and businessman Bob Filotto. The mayor has settled on his choices and will need the majority of the Joliet council to approve them. A vote will occur tonight. No timetable on when the governor will finalize his choices.

Tuesday January 17, 2017

