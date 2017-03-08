Joliet Mayor Has New Emergency Powers

By WJOL News
|
Mar 8, 6:02 AM

The mayor of Joliet has new powers. The Joliet City Council last night, gave the mayor emergency powers to shut down a licensed business if it’s a threat to the safety and welfare of the general community. Joliet Inspector General Chris Regis spoke with WJOL about when a business could be closed.

Dangerous crimes are being committed out of existing businesses like drugs or prostitution.  But Regis says a business could be shut down if there is a salmonella outbreak.

Businesses are entitled to 48 hours notice and could be closed for up to 7 days. Currently, the mayor as liquor commissioner has the authority to shut down liquor establishments.

