It could soon cost more to obtain a liquor license in Joliet. The city is considering increasing the application fee for a liquor license from 100-dollars to 750-dollars. Interim City Attorney Chris Regis says the fee is far below what some of the surrounding cities charge. A committee has approved the fee increase and now the proposal will go before the full city council.

