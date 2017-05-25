Joliet Masons Host Two Day Rummage Sale This Weekend

This Memorial Day Weekend includes the Joliet Masonic Lodge Rummage Sale. The Masons, known as the world’s oldest fraternity, are also known for helping people. Jim Sisinksi says they get most of their items donated by members.

The 2nd annual Mason’s Rummage Sale happened this Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 4pm at 350 N. Midland Avenue in Joliet near Midland and Glenwood. Items include clothing for everyone from babies to adults, sporting goods, tools, and much more.

