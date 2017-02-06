A Joliet man wins a 75-thousand dollars jackpot on a scratch off lottery ticket. Larry Seeman heard someone who won a 750-thousand dollar prize on the Ultimate Crossword game, so he bought one for himself. He bought the winning ticket at Scott Mart on Scott Street in Joliet. The Mart will get one-percent of the winning ticket, that’s 750-dollars. Seeman has been a Joliet resident for 20 years and says he’s going to put the money in the bank.

The post Joliet Man Wins Jackpot On Scratch Off Ticket appeared first on 1340 WJOL.