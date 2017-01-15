Joliet Man Deemed Sexual Violent Person

A 23-year-old Joliet Man has been locked up after a McLean County judge deemed the man sexual violent following a two-day trial. McLean County Circuit Court Judge Paul Lawrence ruled that Anthony Sullivan must remain in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment. Sullivan was then returned to the IDHS SVP Treatment and Detention Facility in Rushville, Ill. In 2011, Sullivan was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sentenced to four years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Mental health evaluators have determined that if released from state custody, there is a high likelihood Sullivan will reoffend.

