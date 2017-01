A 26-year-old Joliet man was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals after allegedly failing to provide food and water to three of his dogs. Brian Keltz was arrested on Thursday morning and booked at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The criminal complaint filed in Will County Court states that Keltz did not proved quality food and water to the three pit bull mixes under his care.

