Joliet Man Arrested Trying to Breach O’Hare Security

A 21-year-old Joliet man was arrested early Sunday morning after breaching a security checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport. It was just before 5:00am Sunday that the man breached the checkpoint at Terminal 3 of the airport and then attempted to board an aircraft. Chicago Police Officer’s and Transportation Security Administration agents stopped the man from entering the gate and were attacked as they were stopping him from boarding the plane. After being taken into custody the man was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. One officer was treated at the scene for injuries sustained in the attack while the second officers was also taken to Resurrection Medical Center.

