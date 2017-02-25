Joliet Man Arrested In Drug Bust

By WJOL News
|
Feb 25

An afternoon traffic stop in New Lenox leads to the arrest of a Joliet man as part of an on-going narcotics investigation. Twenty-five year old Eustice M. Evans of 506 Whitley Avenue in Joliet was taken into custody at I-80 and Briggs.

Evans had two outstanding warrants for his arrest; one for Parole Violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections on a Residential Burglary case, and one from the Will County Sheriff’s Department for Failure to Appear on a Traffic Offense. He was charged with two felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and two felony counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine.

He’s being held on 25-thousand dollars bond at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

 

