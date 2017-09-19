Joliet Man Arrested in Connection with 2016 Sexual Assault

A 49-year-old Joliet man was been charged in connection to a sexual assault from June of 2016. 49-year-old Thomas R. Staszak has been charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of sex abuse. On July 12, 2016, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location in Joliet in regards to a sexual assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a 19 year old male who stated that he had been previously contacted by a man on a social media website who was interested in meeting. The victim stated that prior to the meeting both men agreed that their meeting would not include sexual acts. The victim alleged that upon meeting Staszak in his vehicle he was sexually assaulted. The victim eventually was able to escape from Staszak’s vehicle and began screaming for help. A witness who observed the victim screaming called 911. During the course of the investigation, detectives were unable to locate the offender on the specific website. In late March 2017, Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified that a possible match of the offender was again located on the same website. Detectives subsequently were able to locate and positively identify Staszak. A warrant was issued Sheriff’s detectives picked up Staszak at his residence. His bond was set for $50,000.

