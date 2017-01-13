A 22-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly robbing three men on Christmas day at gunpoint. Detrion Anderson has been charged with 4 counts of Felony Armed Robbery, Felony Aggravated Robbery, Felony Possession of a Firearm with a Prior Conviction, Felon Possession of a Weapon, three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and Parole Violation. Anderson is said to have taken shoes and cell phones in the Christmas Day robbery. Anderson was also wanted on a charge of domestic battery in an incident involving a woman last month. His bond was set at $1 million in Will County Court.

The post Joliet Man Arrested For Role in Christmas Day Robbery appeared first on 1340 WJOL.