Joliet Man Arrested After Trying to Hide Gun Under Child Car Seat

A 19-year-old Joliet man was arrested after police caught him trying to hide a handgun underneath a child’s car seat on Saturday night. It was at 8:30pm Saturday at the corner of Wallace and Chicago St. that Joliet Police pulled over a Buick Century with Tyrone Cooley riding as the passenger. Officers observed Cooley reach into the back of the car where a 4-month-old baby was sitting. The officer ordered Cooley to exit the vehicle after witnessing the suspicious behavior. After exiting the vehicle Cooley pulled a revolver out of the waistband of his pants, dropped it on the ground and kicked the weapon under the car. Officer’s were able to find the weapon and determined that Cooley was trying to hide the gun under the baby’s car seat when Joliet Police ordered him out of the car. Cooley has been charged with Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felony Resisting a Peace Officer as well as two counts of possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card and misdemeanor cause child to be endangered.

