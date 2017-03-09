Joliet Man Arrested After Raid Uncovers Pot, Money and Stolen Scuba Equipment

By WJOL News
|
Mar 9, 5:33 PM

A 25-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Tuesday morning after police raided his home. It was in the 1000 block of Pearson Drive that a raid was conducted and Jaime Velez-Peak was arrested. Officers found a couple pounds of pot, a large amount of cash, stolen televisions, guitars, golf clubs and even scuba equipment. He’s been charged with Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft.

The post Joliet Man Arrested After Raid Uncovers Pot, Money and Stolen Scuba Equipment appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Wed 29

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 29 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 20

Pet Adoption Day @ ABRI Credit Union in Romeoville

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 12

Kobalt 400

March 12 @ 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm

View More…