Joliet Man Arrested After Punching Police Officers

A 34-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Felony Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer after he allegedly punched a cop on Monday morning. It was at 3:30am in the 300 block of Stone Street that officers where called to investigate a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived they saw Robert Reeves arguing with his 57-year-old father. Officer attempted to intervene in the dispute between the father and son, but Reeves then punched one of the officers as a result. He was immediately detained by police and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

