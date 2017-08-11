A 31-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend. Brandon Tatum has been charged with two counts of domestic battery, one count of interfering with reporting domestic violence and parole violation. It was at 2:00 a.m. in an apartment on North Broadway Street that Tatum struck his ex-girlfriend in the face after she asked him to leave. The victim then attempted to call 911 but Tatum removed the phone from her possession. The police were eventually contacted and given the suspect’s description. Tatum was found walking on Broadway and quickly apprehended by authorities. His bond has been set at $25,000.

The post Joliet Man Accused of Striking Ex-Girlfriend appeared first on 1340 WJOL.