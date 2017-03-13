Joliet Man Accused of Punching Police Officer During Traffic Stop

By WJOL News
|
Mar 13, 3:46 PM

A 29-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly punching a police officer in the face during a DUI traffic stop. It was near the intersection of Hammes Avenue and Jefferson Street that officers attempted to pull over Joel Lopez-Martinez. The officer caught up to Lopez-Martinez as he pulled into the driveway of his home located on Douglas Street and order him out of his vehicle in order to perform sobriety tests. Lopez-Martinez refused to get out of his vehicle and was eventually dragged out of the car by officers. As he was being pulled out of the car Lopez-Martinez punched an officer in the face. He was eventually taken to the ground and arrested. He’s been charged with Aggravated DUI, Aggravated Battery, Resisting Arrest as well as numerous traffic offenses.

