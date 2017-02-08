Joliet Man Accused of Exposing Himself in Parking Lot

A 30-year-old Joliet man was arrested after allegedly flashing a woman in a shopping mall parking lot in Tinley Park. Brian Lenzie is accused of approaching a 45-year-old woman in a T.J. Maxx parking lot on the night of January 30th. The woman was approaching her vehicle when Lenzie is said to have pulled his pants down, exposing himself to her. She quickly entered her vehicle and called 911 after exiting the parking lot. Lenzie was taken into custody a short time later by authorities but told police that he did not expose himself, instead telling police that he was in the parking lot playing Pokemon Go on his phone. Lenzie has been charged with one count of public indecency.

