Joliet Man Accused of Allegedly Bribing Police Officer

A 35-year-old Joliet man was arrested after allegedly trying to bribe to a Shorewood Police Officer. Haitham Zegar was pulled over on Saturday evening on Black Road west of River Road for going 67mph in a 40mph zone. Upon finding out that he would be issued a ticket by the officer that would go on his driving record Zegar allegedly offered the officer $200 to change the ticket to a written warning. Zegar was subsequently charged with bribery.

