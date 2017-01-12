Joliet Gets Award For Excellent Financial Reporting

The City of Joliet gets an award for excellent financial reporting. The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reports has been awarded to the City of Joliet by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United State and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. A press release by the city states, “the CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program to clearly communicate its financial story.” The award was presented to James Ghedotte, the Director of Finance for the City of Joliet.

