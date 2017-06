On Wednesday morning the Joliet Fire Department received a call from D’Arcy Motors on Essington Road for baby ducks trapped in a storm drain. Upon arrival, the crew found 10 ducklings swimming down in the storm drain. The department was able to gain access drain and removed the ducklings safely where they were reunited with their mother.

Photos Courtesy of the Joliet Fire Department Facebook Page

