Joliet FD and local hospitals to hit the streets of Joliet for National CPR Week

The American Heart Association (AHA) has declared June 3-8 National CPR Week. In a combined effort to educate the public with compressions only CPR, members of the Joliet Fire Department and staff from Presence Saint Joseph’s Medical Center will take to the streets of Joliet from June 4-6 to provide free demonstrational sessions to the public. These sessions will cover how to perform manual CPR. Silver Cross Hospital has also provided masks and the AHA has provided literature for distribution. CPR training is an essential tool which encompasses first aide and AED use. According to an AHA study, less than 20 percent of Americans are equipped to perform CPR during a medical emergency situation. Effective CPR provided by a bystander in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest increase the chances of survival dramatically. Crews will be conducting these training sessions from 8- 9:30 a.m. from June 4-6 at the following locations:

Will County Courthouse, 14 W Jefferson St, Joliet, IL

The Joliet/Rock Island train platform near Eastern and Washington

Heritage Corridor & Rock Island platform near Art Schultz Dr.