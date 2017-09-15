Joliet City Councilwoman Jan Quillman Opposed to LED Rope Lights

Joliet city councilwoman Jan Quillman is in the minority over the LED rope lights ordinance in Joliet.

In a 5-2 vote, the Joliet City Council voted in favor of the LED lights but Quillman says they’re an eyesore. The Joliet City Council approved the LED rope lights that typically are used in windows of businesses. Store owners say the bright lights draw attention to their businesses. But Quillman says if everyone has the lights, how can your business stand out? She spoke with the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL.

Surrounding communities have passed a ban on LED rope lighting, including Crest Hill, Naperville, Plainfield and Channahon.

