Joliet City Council to Vote on One-Year Lease for Joliet Slammers

The Joliet City Council will vote at Tuesday nights meeting on a one-year lease for the Joliet Slammers to continue to play at Slammer Stadium. The purpose for the one year lease is to allow the city to study the impact of the soon to be installed artificial turf before making any long term commitments regarding the facility. Artificial turf has long been talked about for the city owned building but was not approved until recently. It is believed that with its installation that Joliet will look to host other sporting and non-sporting events at the stadium as a way to generate extra revenue.

