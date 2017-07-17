Joliet City Council to Discuss Innovation Campus at Pre-Council Meeting

The Joliet City Council will discuss the possibility of developing an innovation campus in downtown Joliet at Monday night’s pre-council meeting. The agreement under consideration would provide one of two potential city owned campus sites that would allow Start Up Pavilion Inc. to build an innovation campus within the city. The planned campus would consist of a conference center, corporate suites, a STEM school, a 21st century library, retail and millennial housing. The agreement would also provide a reimbursement of up to $200,000 or 50% of work expenses incurred by Innovation Pavilion. The campus sites that could be provided are a 2.67 acre site that runs along the Des Plaines River that is north of Cass Street and South of Crowley Street and a 4.617 acre site that is located to the southeast of Union Station. Innovation Pavilion is a Colorado based company with a campus in Centennial, Colorado and approved development agreements in Parker, Colorado and Olathe, Kansas. The Joliet City Council Pre-Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

