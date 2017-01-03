On Tuesday night the Joliet City Council approved an Intergovernmental Agreements with the Rialto Square Theatre that will provide the downtown Joliet venue with $500,000 in funding for 2017 but the agreement comes with conditions. The agreement states that the theatre will receive $250,000 for the first half of the 2017 season. For the Rialto to receive the second half of the $500,000 the theatre must have booked 30 shows of live entertainment, for which tickets have been sold to the general public from January 1st to June 30th. In the event that the Rialto does not quality for the second payment, the city may terminate the agreement. The Rialto must also timely pay it’s 2017 payroll tax and must not seek additional funds from the city of Joliet for fiscal year 2017. The agreement also designates the City Financial Director and Inspector General as persons authorized to monitor the operations of the Rialto. The agreement passed the council with a 6-1 vote with Councilman Larry Hug being the lone nay vote, Councilwoman Jan Quillman was not present at the meeting and thus did not vote on the memo.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Rialto-Funding-Approved.wav

Joliet City Council Approves Rialto Funding for 2017

The post Joliet City Council Finalizes Rialto Funding for 2017 appeared first on 1340 WJOL.