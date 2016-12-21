Joliet City Council Agrees to Help Fund Rialto With Stipulations

On Tuesday night, the Joliet City Council agreed to help fund the Rialto Square Theatre. The City Council voted by a 6-2 margin to help fund the Rialto Square Theatre with $500,000 in 2017 given that the Rialto Board approves the same Intergovernmental Agreement. The two nays were Councilman Larry Hug and Councilwoman Brooke Hernandez-Brewer. All other Council people voted yes on the motion. The Council also voted to remove from the meeting agenda item #614-14. That agenda item would of had the City of Joliet asking State Legislators to pass legislation dissolving the Rialto Board and transferring ownership to the city of Joliet. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk did say that the Council is still working to find a long term funding solution for the Rialto but expressed his frustration at the situation the City was placed in. He described the manner in which the Rialto handled the discussion as a public shakedown of the city of Joliet. It was also stated that the Rialto will have to agree to certain stipulations from the city of Joliet but those stipulations were not discussed during the council meeting. When asked after the meeting what the stipulations were, Joliet City Manager Jim Hock would only say that they were still be discussed and nothing was set in stone.



The Joliet City Council Votes on Funding for The Rialto Square Theatre

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk Says the City of Joliet’s Proposed Funding Agreement with Rialto Good For All

