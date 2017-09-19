Joliet Central High School Graduate’s Artwork Displayed At Chicagoland Speedway

An exciting weekend for Joliet Central High School Graduate Andrew Gabl whose artwork was displayed at Chicagoland Speedway for NASCAR weekend. The artwork was created as part of the JTHS Photo Ops partnership last school year with Chicagoland Speedway.

On Saturday, Joliet Township High School, Chicagoland Speedway, and Ducks Unlimited held a press conference to announce their 2017-18 curriculum partnership. This year, students in AP Environmental Science class will work with Ducks Unlimited to install and maintain Wood Duck boxes at the Des Plaines Conversation area.

JTHS Construction Occupation students will manufacture the boxes. At the press conference, last years Photo Ops project was also celebrated, with all four pieces of art on display for interaction with race fans.