Joliet Central Freshmen Participate In CNN’s Freedom Project

By WJOL News
|
Mar 13, 10:48 AM

Freshman students at Joliet Central will hold a social media blitz on Tuesday March 14 to raise awareness of modern day slavery. The students have been taking part in CNN Freedom Project which invited students from around the world to hold events to raise awareness of human trafficking. The World Affairs students have been brain storming as to what they can do to raise awareness and also held a letter writing campaign to U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth to support the cause of ending human trafficking.

The students’ initiative to participate in this project exemplifies JTHS’s seven character traits of compassion, confidence, respect, responsibility, tolerance, integrity and perseverance among the students and the community. They also invite the community to take part in spreading awareness and supporting the cause.

They’ll be completing a social media campaign through Twitter and Facebook on the 14th itself. Their hope is to spread the word and, indeed, be a ‘voice for the voiceless’.”

CNN’s Freedom Project wants to amplify the voices of the victims of modern-day slavery, highlight success stories and help unravel the tangle of criminal enterprises trading in human life. To learn more and get involved, click here.

