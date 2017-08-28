Joliet Central Class of 2019 Student, heads to Washington DC to serve as US Senate Page

Joliet Central High School student going to Washington DC to be a Senate Page. The Sunday night before his first day of junior year at Joliet Central High School, Nathaniel “Nate” Schultz, son of Mark and Cathy Schultz, received an unexpected phone call with the caller ID reading “Washington, D.C.”

This fateful phone call turned out to be an offer for the prestigious and highly selective position of United States Senate Page, of which only 30 are selected throughout the entire country. Senator Richard Durbin had personally appointed and sponsored Schultz. Without hesitation, Schultz agreed to start this fall.

Schultz and the other pages will move to Daniel Webster Hall in Washington, D.C., within the coming weeks and stay in the position through mid-January. Pages will attend classes in the early morning at the United States Senate Page School, followed by their time-intensive page duties in the Capitol.

According to the United States Senate Page website, “Senate page duties consist primarily of delivery of correspondence and legislative material within the Congressional complex. Other duties include preparing the chamber for Senate sessions, and carrying bills and amendments to the desk.”

Schultz is more than prepared for this challenge. In high school, he gained well-rounded skills by participating in speech team, tennis team, the student news, and school musicals. Relevant classes have included AP Human Geography with Ms. Seffner and AP European History with Mr. Gandhi Schlote.

Schultz’s political journey began at age 14, when he started following the news daily. At 15, he met with a city councilperson to discuss local issues and later did canvassing and campaign work for local candidates. He also served as an honorary page for Representative Larry Walsh, Jr. last spring. This summer, he served in Chris Kennedy’s gubernatorial campaign in downtown Chicago.

It was upon being selected as a local honorary page that Schultz decided to learn more about pages. As he researched online, he learned of the Senate Page opportunity and took the initiative to personally contact Senator Durbin’s Washington, D.C. office. Within that same week, he submitted the application, which included a resume, an essay, transcripts, and letters of recommendation. His teachers were more than happy to recommend him, due to his self-driven passion, nuanced historical skills, and great work ethic.

