Joliet Central Announces Homecoming 2017 Plans

Joliet Central High School has released their plans for the upcoming Homecoming 2017 Celebration. On Saturday, September 23 the celebration with begin with a parade at 9:30 a.m. After the parade the Homecoming football game between Joliet Central and Plainfield South will take place starting at 1:00 p.m. at Joliet Central High School Stadium. Tickets for the game can be purchase for $4 at the gate the day of the game.

