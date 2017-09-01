Joliet Central Announces Homecoming 2017 Plans
By WJOL News
|
Sep 1, 2017 @ 12:07 AM

Joliet Central High School has released their plans for the upcoming Homecoming 2017 Celebration. On Saturday, September 23 the celebration with begin with a parade at 9:30 a.m. After the parade the Homecoming football game between Joliet Central and Plainfield South will take place starting at 1:00 p.m. at Joliet Central High School Stadium. Tickets for the game can be purchase for $4 at the gate the day of the game.

