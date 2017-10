1997 Joliet Catholic graduate Aaron Capista and wife Maureen were at the concert in Las Vegas when 64 year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire killing 59 people. Capista, who has lived in Vegas for the past 12 years and runs a baseball academy, recounts the horrifying and graphic details of their escape to Scott Slocum.

Listen to the entire interview here:

