Joliet Catholic Academy to participate in Joliet Diocesan Tuition Transfer Grant Program

Joliet Catholic Academy has announced their participation in the Joliet Diocese Tuition Transfer Grant program for the 2017-2018 school year. Students entering grades ten through 12 who transfer from any public, private, charter or home school are eligible to receive a $4,000 transfer discount. ($3,000 discount off the 1st year enrolled and $1,000 off the 2nd year).

Students transferring from another Catholic school within the Dioceses of Joliet, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield, and the Archdiocese of Chicago are not eligible.

Joliet Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools Rev. John Belmonte says, “the purpose of this grant is to provide parents, who may not be able to afford a Catholic education, with a choice as to where they want to send their children to school. We like to say “We Teach More in our Catholic schools, as evident by our students’ academic success, and we want to provide an opportunity for more children to attend one of our outstanding Catholic schools.”

Current JCA parents will benefit from a student referral program in place where they will receive $500 off tuition for each grade 10 through 12 transfer student that enrolls at JCA. The $500 tuition reduction for referring families will be awarded when the referred student(s) begin to attend their second year at JCA.

To learn more about the program and request information visit jca-online.org/tuition-transfer-grant

