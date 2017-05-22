Joliet Businessperson Announces Candidacy for Will County Board District 9
By WJOL News
|
May 22, 2017 @ 11:08 AM

Joliet businessperson Jim Murphy has announced his candidacy for the Will County Board in District 9. Murphy has been a Will County resident for more than 30 year. He is currently the Chairman of the Joliet township Democratic Organization and is a past Vice Chair of the Will County Democratic Central Committee where he still serves as a member of  the Executive Board. Murphy says he wants to ensure that tax dollars aren’t wasted. He says, “There’s no down side to being fiscally responsible. It’s been a priority under Will County Executive Larry Walsh and the result has been a AA+ bond rating.” District 9 covers six townships and Murphy says “it has a rich diversity of residents and businesses,” he says “It deserves strong representation on the Will County board.”

The post Joliet Businessperson Announces Candidacy for Will County Board District 9 appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments