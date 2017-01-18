Joliet Bank Robber Sentenced to 29 Years in Prison

A 28-year-old Joliet man was sentenced to 29 years in prison earlier this week after firing a gun at a teller and customer during a bank robbery in Orland Park in 2014. In was on October 13th of that year the Carl Wilson robbed the First Midwest Bank, 11200 W. 143rd in Orland Park and took $20,000 during the robbery. During the robbery, Wilson fired a black semi-automatic handgun at a teller and customer, narrowly missing both of them. Wilson, who had an account at the bank, was arrested nine days later after a traffic stop in Joliet. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of armed bank robbery, one count of discharging a firearm during the robbery, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin imposed the 29-year sentence in federal court in Chicago.

