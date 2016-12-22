The Joliet City Council this approved the Special Service property tax expansion. Beginning in 2017, a downtown business tax will now expand to include the corridors of Cass, Collins and South Street. Property owners will see an 8.6 percent increase in the city portion of their property taxes. The city expects to raise over 230-thousand dollars. One of the proposed uses for the additional revenue is to pay for artificial turf at Silver Cross Field.

The post Joliet Approves Property Tax Expansion appeared first on 1340 WJOL.