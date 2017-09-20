The Joliet City Council approved a contract for the installation of artificial turf at the Joliet Downtown Baseball Stadium, formerly known as Silver Cross Field. The council awarded the contract to FieldTurf to install the new surface for a total of $651,189. While FieldTurf was the recommended bid from city staff, it was not the lowest bid as Midwest Sport and Turf System bid $471,400. The bid was not considered as staff said that Midwest Sport did not follow the bid process laid out by the city. A representative from Midwest Sport spoke at the city pre-council meeting on Monday night saying that the city’s bid process had specifications for artificial turf that specifically benefited FieldTurf, as the specifications asked for are under patent by that company. The city agreed to spend extra money on a composite non-rubber top layer that is expected to lower the temperate of the playing surface. The project was approved by a vote of 6-2, with Councilman Larry Hug and Councilwoman Jan Quillman voting against. The city of Joliet is in the process of renovating the stadium in the hope that the upgrades will lead to more multi-purpose use of the facility.

The post Joliet Approves Field Turf at Downtown Baseball Stadium appeared first on 1340 WJOL.