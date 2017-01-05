Joliet Accountant First To Be Named To Rialto Board

The first appointment to the Rialto Square Theatre board is no stranger to the Rialto. Governor Bruce Rauner appointed Robert Filotto who served on the Rialto Board in the 1980’s. The Will County Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority was first created in 1978 to operate the Rialto and other local theatres. Filotto is a Joliet accountant and business owner. Rauner has two more picks and Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk says he will appoint 4 people by January 17th. All 7 members of the Rialto Square Theatre Board resigned on December 28th.

Meanwhile, Governor Rauner won’t be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Trump takes the oath January 20th. Rauner’s office says he decided to skip the event because he is focused on Illinois issues including passing a balanced budget.

