Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed at Knife Point
By WJOL News
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 1:04 AM

The Joliet Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Wednesday morning. It was just after 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Larkin Avenue that a man entered the store, pulled a knife and demanded the money from the cash register. The robber then took the money and fled from the scene. The suspect was wearing a white bandanna, which concealed his face during the crime. He has been described as either a white or Hispanic between 5-feet 5-inches tall and 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds.

