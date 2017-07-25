Joint Operation Leads to Drug & Weapons Arrests Of Joliet Area Gang Members

A joint law enforcement operation executed Tuesday morning has resulted in arrest warrants for 16 individuals, many who are suspected gang members, as well as the seizure of 31 illegal weapons and more than 200 grams of cocaine. More than 100 law enforcement agents from the federal and local levels swept through the community early Tuesday morning arresting individuals on charges ranging from Class X drug dealing to Class 4 illegal sale of firearms. Several individuals were charged with possession of stolen firearms or gunrunning. Five of the individuals were charged with being armed habitual criminals based on their extensive criminal records. The cooperative law enforcement operation was conducted by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Joliet Police Department, the Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The agencies have been working together for months with the State’s Attorney’s Office to build cases on those arrested in a wide-ranging operation that did not target a specific gang. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office reminds the public that charges are not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which time the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

