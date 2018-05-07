John Lithgow Has Joined the Cast of the “Pet Sematary” Remake

Actor John Lithgow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Daddys Home 2', in London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Even if you don’t like the idea that they’re remaking “Pet Sematary”, you can’t argue with this:

JOHN LITHGOW is playing Jud Crandall . . . the kindly old neighbor who introduces Dr. Louis Creed to the evil pet cemetery, in a misguided attempt to help Creed’s daughter deal with her grief over the death of her cat.

Jud was played by FRED GWYNNE . . . a.k.a. Herman Munster . . . in the 1989 original.

