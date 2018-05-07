John Lithgow Has Joined the Cast of the “Pet Sematary” Remake
By Roy Gregory
|
May 7, 2018 @ 7:35 AM
Actor John Lithgow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Daddys Home 2', in London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Even if you don’t like the idea that they’re remaking “Pet Sematary”, you can’t argue with this:

JOHN LITHGOW is playing Jud Crandall . . . the kindly old neighbor who introduces Dr. Louis Creed to the evil pet cemetery, in a misguided attempt to help Creed’s daughter deal with her grief over the death of her cat.

Jud was played by FRED GWYNNE . . . a.k.a. Herman Munster . . . in the 1989 original.

What Classic horror movie would you like to be remade? Roy Gregory says with todays technology “The Birds” would be pretty scary!

