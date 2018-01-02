John Fox Fired, Time To Shoot for the Moon!

It wasn’t a shock, but yesterday the Chicago Bears fired John Fox after 3 seasons as coach after mustering up just 14 wins in 3 uneventful seasons. In typical Bears fashion, the Bears extend GM Ryan Pace who is responsible for the Bears roster during that time period. The good news, whoever the new coach is, at least you know the GM will be around as long as the new coach….Pace’s extension will keep him in Chicago for at least another 3 years (more on that from WGN-TV). So what’s next? In my opinion the Bears should take a page out of the Cubs and Blackhawks playbook and reach for the moon. At low points of both the Cubs & Blackhawks, they thought out of the box and grabbed the best people in the business. It worked, they both turned things around!

First choice, Jon Gruden. His football enthusiasm is second to none. Making some serious cash as the Monday Night Football announcer it would take a home run to get this done. The Raiders are reportedly ready to offer him $10-million per season and give him a piece of ownership. This type of deal is probably what it would take to lure him away from the broadcast booth, but why not try. He also is known for his work with QB’s and has a show called QB Camp. If he comes out of the booth, it would probably be with the Raiders, but why not try? Is it far fetched to think he wouldn’t want to coach a legendary franchise like the Bears? Bears fans would love Gruden!

Second choice, Bill O’brien (head coach of the Houston Texans). This last week seemed like he’d be available, but over the weekend Texans GM Rick Smith said he was taking a leave of absence. The relationship between those two has been rocky at best. O’brien has also been known as a QB guru but it looks like he’s staying with the Texans.

Third choice, Jim Harbaugh (Michigan Wolverines head coach, former 49er’s head coach). Harbaugh played with the Bears from 1987 to 1993 which doesn’t really matter but his tenure in San Francisco made him one of their most successful coaches in just four years. He’s a little crazy which Bears fans would love. He’s been successful as a coach wherever he’s been. His connection to the Bears just might give them an in.

Some people to consider if the top 3 aren’t available:

Before you say “no way” please hear me out. Former Buffalo Bills/New York head coach Rex Ryan. Ryan is well known for his outspoken manner, boisterous attitude, and success with the Jets. In his first two seasons as the Jets’ head coach, he led the team to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances. His teams are always tough and play tremendous defense. He’s the son of Bears legend Buddy Ryan. He’s been in the broadcast booth, but would I’m sure die at the chance to lead the Bears back to the promised land. At least his press conference’s wouldn’t be boring!

So Mr. Pace before going after someone’s Offensive or Defensive coordinator’s, please go for the best even if it seems impossible!