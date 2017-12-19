John David Daily is a native of Iroquois County Illinois in the small town of Beaverville, IL U.S.A. population 300 just minutes away from his Home town of St. Anne, IL. Farm towns & fields for miles & miles. Where kindness & consideration still exist. Where a pocket full of money means you put in a hard weeks worth of work. A place where your neighbors are family too. A Small Town Country Boy.

John David Daily is an artist, a performer & musician but most of all he has the deepest passion & natural talent for songwriting. John has been performing for years. He has written songs alot longer. Again, since 12 years old. He has cut his teeth in cover bands, original rock bands & can dazzle you alone with his voice and an acoustic guitar

His Son John David Daily Jr. is his right hand man as they work as a musical mold these days. The father & son bond is extraordinary to witness on stage kinda like with Willie Nelson & his sons only with a different vibe.

So there ya go, a big hearted, song writin’, guitar slingin’ song singin’, family man.

John David Daily’s fisrt e.p. release will be breaking ground in 2018 worldwide & 2017 Single release “I Can’t Live Without You” has broke ground & has been doing great so far.

John David Daily’s music can be found on all online outlets via Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon music, CD Baby, I Heart Radio, Spotify & many more.

You can also find John David Daily on the Social web via.

Facebook

Reverbnation

Twitter

There’s alot more coming from this artist. So, follow him to keep up with what’s up n coming!